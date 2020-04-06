Slowing US coronavirus cases may put a floor under stocks - JP Morgan

JP Morgan analysts are of the opinion that a slowdown in the growth rate of the number of coronavirus cases in the US may put a floor under stocks and dampen volatility, according to Bloomberg.

The Cboe Volatility Index has been tracking data associated with the global spread of cases and has shown a relationship with the virus outbreak in the US, technical strategists Jason Hunter and Alix Tepper Floman wrote in a note Friday.

Key quotes

The number of states with growth rates above 20% dropped to under 10 from over 40 in the past two weeks, a trend which could keep the pressure on the VIX and moderate any equity declines.

The S&P 500, Wall Street's equity index, fell by more than 12% last month and hit a 2.5-year low of 2191.9 as the coronavirus uncertainty triggered a global dash for cash, which saw investors sell everything from risk assets to safe havens like gold and treasuries.



