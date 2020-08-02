We have just seen a slight beat for Japan Q1 revised real GDP -0.6% QoQ (2nd prelim -0.6%, Reuters poll -0.7%).

Japan's economy also shrank an annualised 2.2% in January-March, unchanged after a second revision, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

Key notes

Revised real gdp annualised -2.2% (2nd prelim -2.2%, poll -2.8%).

Revised capex +1.7% QoQ 2nd prelim +1.9%, poll +1.1%).

Revised net external demand contribution to GDP -0.2 pct point (2nd prelim -0.2 pct point).

Revised domestic demand contribution -0.3 pct point (2nd prelim -0.4 pct point).

USD/JPY update

On Friday, remarks from Japanese authorities over ‘vigilance’ on these FX moves sent the pair higher and the dollar bid across the board.

Considering how short the market is positioned in the dollar, however, makes it questionable as to whether the market will continue to take threats of FX intervention so seriously again. the DXY is one to watch this week.

