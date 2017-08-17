S.Korea's Moon: N.Korean nuclear-tipped ICBM is a "red line" - RTRS

S.Korea's Moon: N.Korean nuclear-tipped ICBM is a "red line" - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
South Korea's president Moon crossed the wires last hour, via Reuters, addressing a news conference marking his first 100 days in office.
Key Quotes:
"I would consider that North Korea is crossing a red line if it launches an intercontinental ballistic missile again and weaponises it by putting a nuclear warhead on top of the missile."
Moon added that Trump has promised to seek negotiations and approval from South Korea before taking any options regarding North Korea.
