S.Korea, China, Japan central bank governors to meet in Korea, Sept 13-14 - Reuters News

S.Korea, China, Japan central bank governors to meet in Korea, Sept 13-14 - Reuters NewsBy Omkar Godbole
The central bank governors of South Korea, Japan and China will meet in the city of Songdo, west of Seoul, on Wednesday and Thursday this week, the Bank of Korea said in a text message.
Agenda of the meeting-
To discuss the levels of leverage in the region and bilateral currency swaps
