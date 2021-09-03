- Skillz shares made a return to the meme stock arena this week.
- SKLZ stock popped from a long-term downtrend.
- SKLZ struggled to keep the move going with a big retracement.
SKLZ stock has been a fun one to watch this week. I say "watch," because trading this one is not for the faint-hearted. You could say that about most meme stocks to be fair. The new breed of retail trader we are seeing is a lot younger than the more traditional investors, and at least they can take the volatility, which can be huge in meme stocks. SKLZ had taken part in the original meme stock melee back in early 2021 but had gone pretty quiet since with a large slide in the SKLZ stock price. After peaking at $46.30 in early February of this year, the stock slid down to a low of $10.06 by August 19. This has been as low as SKLZ stock has gotten and perhaps holding the psychological level of $10 attracted some meme stock traders to have a second look at the stock. That and some well-discussed short interest numbers always serve to pique the interest of the retail traders. Whatever the reason, the stock popped on Tuesday with an impressive 11% gain. This caught the attention of more retail traders, and the new factor of Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) appears to have then resulted in SKLZ pushing higher during Wednesday's premarket.
We had cautioned against chasing the stock too far the other day as we had identified above $14 as a high volume zone, meaning sustained gains would be harder to achieve: "Volume starting to increase from $14. There is a volume gap from $12 to $14, which is a not-too-shabby 20%-plus gain, but once we get into heavy volume traffic, consider taking some longs off the table to bank some profits." That was our call before the open on Wednesday, the stock topped out at $13.98 before falling to close back just above $12. Nice when they work out like that!
Skillz Inc key statistics
|Market Cap
|$4.9 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$7.7 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|
Price/Book
|79
|Price/Sales
|19
|Gross Margin
|0.9
|Net Margin
|-0.73
|EBITDA TTM
|-$-144 million TTM
|52 week low
|$10.06
|52 week high
|$46.298
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
BUY $18
SKLZ stock forecast
A pretty slow day by comparison on Thursday, but the initial breakout level of $12 still held and this is key in our opinion. This was the breakout level, and a retracement is fine so long as $12 is not broken. This may actually serve to give renewed power to the bullish move. Volume still increases once SKLZ stock gets above $14, making a sustained move harder. So long as $12 is held though, the very short-term trend is bullish.
In our view if you are already long, use a stop just below $12. There is a lot of volume to get through until $22, making a big move hard. More likely if this really is the start of a longer-term bullish move, we would see several staging points along the way with $14-16 being one, and then perhaps bulls can have a stronger look at the surge potential above $22.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs as tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1870 in tense trading before the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar is on the back foot after weak leading indicators. The euro is shrugging off disappointing eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit as investors position toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit as investors position toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,810, lacks follow-through ahead of NFP
Gold regained positive traction on the last day of the week and reversed the overnight losses, though lacked any strong follow-through buying.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
Coinbase integrating Polygon network as Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, likely to have a bullish impact on MATIC price. As retail and institutional interest in MATIC surges, the altcoin gears up for a price rally.