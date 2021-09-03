Skillz shares made a return to the meme stock arena this week.

SKLZ stock popped from a long-term downtrend.

SKLZ struggled to keep the move going with a big retracement.

SKLZ stock has been a fun one to watch this week. I say "watch," because trading this one is not for the faint-hearted. You could say that about most meme stocks to be fair. The new breed of retail trader we are seeing is a lot younger than the more traditional investors, and at least they can take the volatility, which can be huge in meme stocks. SKLZ had taken part in the original meme stock melee back in early 2021 but had gone pretty quiet since with a large slide in the SKLZ stock price. After peaking at $46.30 in early February of this year, the stock slid down to a low of $10.06 by August 19. This has been as low as SKLZ stock has gotten and perhaps holding the psychological level of $10 attracted some meme stock traders to have a second look at the stock. That and some well-discussed short interest numbers always serve to pique the interest of the retail traders. Whatever the reason, the stock popped on Tuesday with an impressive 11% gain. This caught the attention of more retail traders, and the new factor of Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) appears to have then resulted in SKLZ pushing higher during Wednesday's premarket.

We had cautioned against chasing the stock too far the other day as we had identified above $14 as a high volume zone, meaning sustained gains would be harder to achieve: "Volume starting to increase from $14. There is a volume gap from $12 to $14, which is a not-too-shabby 20%-plus gain, but once we get into heavy volume traffic, consider taking some longs off the table to bank some profits." That was our call before the open on Wednesday, the stock topped out at $13.98 before falling to close back just above $12. Nice when they work out like that!

Skillz Inc key statistics

Market Cap $4.9 billion Enterprise Value $7.7 billion Price/Earnings (P/E) Price/Book 79 Price/Sales 19 Gross Margin 0.9 Net Margin -0.73 EBITDA TTM -$-144 million TTM 52 week low $10.06 52 week high $46.298 Average Wall Street rating and price target BUY $18

SKLZ stock forecast

A pretty slow day by comparison on Thursday, but the initial breakout level of $12 still held and this is key in our opinion. This was the breakout level, and a retracement is fine so long as $12 is not broken. This may actually serve to give renewed power to the bullish move. Volume still increases once SKLZ stock gets above $14, making a sustained move harder. So long as $12 is held though, the very short-term trend is bullish.

In our view if you are already long, use a stop just below $12. There is a lot of volume to get through until $22, making a big move hard. More likely if this really is the start of a longer-term bullish move, we would see several staging points along the way with $14-16 being one, and then perhaps bulls can have a stronger look at the surge potential above $22.