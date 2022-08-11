- Six Flags reported earnings before the market opened on Thursday.
- SIX stock falls as earnings disappoint and attendance falls.
- Six Flags sees problems from inflation and rising costs.
Six Flags (SIX) stock is falling heavily in Thursday's premarket as the company unveiled its Q2 earnings. At the time of writing, Six Flags stock is down 14% post-earnings.
Six Flags stock news
Q2 earnings were worse than expected with a miss on the top and bottom lines. SIX reported Q2 earnings per share of $0.53, which was a huge miss versus consensus at $1.01. Revenue also missed consensus forecasts: $435 million versus $518 million expected.
The company was remarkably bullish in its press release accompanying the earnings. Selim Bassoul, president and CEO, said, “Our guest satisfaction scores are well above 2021, and our guest spending per capita has increased more than 50% versus pre-pandemic levels. We believe our initial progress validates the potential of our new strategy and provides a very healthy earnings base from which we can grow.”
Reading between the lines though we see attendance is down 22% from a year ago. The company says this was due to Easter falling in Q1, but 2022 was supposed to be the great reopening of society with leisure companies the biggest beneficiary.
"The decrease in attendance was net of a favorable visitation shift of approximately 200,000 guests from first quarter to second quarter 2022 due to the later timing of the Easter holiday in 2022," reads the statement.
However, with the six months year-to-date attendance figure still down, which presumably takes Easter into account regardless of which quarter it fell in.
Source: Six Flags
Attendance is down 16% versus the first six months in 2021. Cash is being drained, but it was used to retire some debt.
Costs also have increased due naturally to inflation, and Six Flags has seen an increase of over 20% in attendance costs and park spending. There is a conference call due at 0700 CET on Thursday to discuss the results.
Six Flags stock forecast
Overall, these are very mixed results after a strong start to the year. Consumers will naturally change their behavior in the face of inflation and rising costs. Technically, $36 is a massive resistance level, and staying below brings $12 as the pandemic's low target.
SIX weekly chart
