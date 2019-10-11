Situation of the trade talks seems to be better than the media expectations – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, in his latest tweet, sounded optimistic on the prospects of a trade deal.

Hu tweeted out: “Situation of the trade talks seems to be better than the media expectations. Let's see how the following talks will be going.”

Last minutes Trump tweeted out that “One of the great things about the China Deal is the fact that, for various reasons, we do not have to go through the very long and politically complex Congressional Approval Process. When the deal is fully negotiated, I sign it myself on behalf of our Country. Fast and Clean!”