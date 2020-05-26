Sino-British Joint Declaration should not be used by the UK as an excuse to interfere in China's internal affairs – Global Times

UK offer of ‘rubber check’ for Hongkongers brazen interference in China’s internal affairs – Global Times

The Global Times has tweeted saying, "not a single word or paragraph of Sino-British Joint Declaration gives the UK any responsibility over Hong Kong after its handover; the declaration should not be used by the UK as an excuse to interfere in China's internal affairs."

This statement, of course, relates to how controversially, the National People's Congress (NPC) unveiled a draft of legislation called the "Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal Systems and Implementation Mechanisms for Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region." This is a national-security law that will allow China to significantly tighten its grip on Hong Kong, a law which has drawn swift condemnation from not only US officials, but also Britain, together with Canada and Australia.

The UK is looking to offer a right of abode to BN(O) passport-holders as one of the few practical steps from a former colonial power of the city in which it will be to alleviate the plight of citizens fearing persecution by the Chinese state. (The BNO was a kind of passport the UK gave to some Hong Kong residents before the 1997 handover. People with BNOs can enter the UK without a visa and stay for 180 out of 365 days, but do not have the right to live or work there. About 170,000 Hong Kong residents held valid BNOs as of 2019).

In response, the Global Times earlier reported that "some UK politicians' promise to expand the "right of abode" to tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents was dubbed void promises and brazen interference in China's internal affairs by Chinese mainland experts and Hong Kong residents interviewed by the Global Times on Monday."

Key notes

The UK politicians' proposal was ridiculed by Hong Kong residents. "Some people in the UK are playing cards of BNO once again… I hope the 'sunset empire' could also offer some BNO holders the round-trip flight tickets, just in case UK's outbreak becomes devastated and BNO holders could return to Hong Kong for help,' Leung Chun-ying, former Hong Kong chief executive, posted on Facebook on Monday. Yin Hongbiao, a professor at the school of international studies of Peking University, told the Global Times that offering a right of abode was inconsistent with the basic facts and spirit of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration. Yin cited the memoranda exchanged between two countries that those "British dependent territories citizens" have no right of abode and their documents like BNO passport are only considered a travel document by Beijing. Chinese analysts said the knee-jerk reaction and naive excitement among British politicians on Hong Kong affairs was brutal interference in China's internal affairs, which would eventually harm the Hong Kong people. Tian Feilong, a Hong Kong affairs expert and associate professor at Beihang University in Beijing, told the Global Times Monday that there were always some outdated politicians harboring colonial fantasies, trying to make their appearance on the Hong Kong issue. Such a move could "encourage more street riots, undermining the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong society," said Tian. In April, Hong Kong media reported that eight Hong Kong residents with BNO passports were stranded in Peru amid the coronavius outbreak in Latin America. They were notified if they wanted to leave under BNO, they must apply to the UK Embassy in Peru. But the British government just "sat back and looked unconcerned," Tian said. The rest with Chinese passports left Peru by a charter plane dispatched by the Hong Kong regional government.

Market implications

Some good old Chinese propaganda here and a war of words is brewing. Hong Kong is a market risk which is dominating the headlines and could be for some time to come. So far, markets are not positioning for a worst-case scenario, but the implications are alarming.