Singapore's MAS: Trade headwinds to stifle Singapore's economy next year

In its bi-annual macroeconomic review, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the country’s central bank, said that Singapore’s economy will struggle next year amid looming US-China trade tensions.

Key Quotes:

“Singapore’s economy, viewed as a bellwether by investors due to its sensitivity to shifts in global trade, is expected to expand at its slowest pace in a decade this year.

It expects growth to come in around the midpoint of its 0-1% forecast this year, and then improve modestly in 2020.”

Meanwhile, USD/SGD is seen trading in its recent familiar range above the 1.36 handle, unfazed by the central bank’s macro-economic assessment.