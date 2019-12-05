Singapore’s manufacturing sector keeps recovering – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Barnabas Gan reviewed the latest PMI prints in Singapore.
Key Quotes
“Singapore’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) as released by the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) showed further increase of 0.2 point to 49.8 in November 2019. This is the second month that PMI rose, albeit remaining below the 50.0 mark for a seventh month”.
“The latest PMI data reinforces our outlook for some stabilization in Singapore’s manufacturing environment.”
“Moreover, the gain in overall PMI is led by the increase in factory output, a faster rate of increase in inventories and imports, and a slower rate of decline in the employment, new exports and new orders index.”
“The latest PMI data for November has observably painted a relatively positive environment for Singapore’s manufacturing and electronic space, exports and employment. As discussed above, industrial production growth in September and October 2019 has been in positive zone, suggesting that the trough in the manufacturing sector has likely been seen in 3Q19. Nonetheless, Singapore’s economic outlook is still dependent on how global trade performs into the remaining parts of 2019 and 2020, and this is also echoed by companies indicating their concern ‘about further escalation of the global trade war into the next year’ as cited by SIPMM.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure if the data prints below estimates of 0.3% month-on-month growth. Note that the pair is already looking heavy, having created a candle with a long upper shadow on Wednesday.
GBP/USD confronts 200-week SMA amid upbeat UK polls
GBP/USD keeps range near seven-month tops of 1.3120 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair remains underpinned by the optimism surrounding the United Kingdom’s (UK) political scenario.
Forex Today: Kiwi lifted by RBNZ amid cautious optimism; eyes on OPEC+ meet, trade
Forex today was a quiet Asian affair, as markets absorbed the latest trade deal optimism with a pinch of salt. The Asian equities traded firmer following the positive Wall Street lead.
Gold: Sidelined in Asia after rejection at 50-day MA
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,475 per Oz in Asia, having failed to close above key resistances on Wednesday. The metal failed to close above resistance at $1,475 on Wed despite weak US data.
USD/JPY turns red near 108.80, focus on trade, US data
USD/JPY failed to sustain above the 200-DMA barrier and fell back into the red near 108.75 region, as the yen was lifted by the hopes that the Japanese stimulus package will help boost economic growth.