Singapore: Retail Sales surprised to the upside in March – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the latest Retail Sales results in Singapore.
Key Takeaways
“Singapore’s retail sales rose more than expected, by 2.2% m/m, 4.5% y/y in Mar, versus the Bloomberg median estimate for a -1.1% y/y contraction. Nonetheless, it was a marked easing from Feb’s 4.1% m/m, 12.6% y/y increase (which was the highest y/y print since Aug 2022). Excluding motor vehicle sales, the sequential increase was even stronger at +2.4% m/m, and it translated to 4.1% y/y increase in Mar (from 2.2% m/m, 11.6% y/y in Feb). Despite the less robust headline growth in Mar (compared to Feb), retail sales value was higher at S$4.1bn in Mar, from S$3.6bn in Feb.”
“Factors supporting retail sales growth continued to be domestic demand and improving tourism numbers. As we highlighted previously, Singapore Tourism board reported 2.9 million inbound tourists in 1Q23 (62% of the 4.7 million recorded in 1Q 2019) but importantly, they had also stayed longer (3.97 days versus 3.34 days in 2019).”
“Outlook – We continue to expect domestic retailers to enjoy domestic and external supports, complemented by the return of major events such as various sports, concerts and BTMICE (Business Travel and Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions and Exhibitions) activities attracting tourist arrivals, while strong employment and wage growth conditions in Singapore will likely contribute further to domestic consumption demand. Downside risks to retail sales in 2023 include a more cautionary external environment (with rising risk of growth slowdown and banking sector uncertainty) and still-elevated inflation pressures that may increasingly curb discretionary spending of households. The low base effect is also likely to fade, rendering less uplift especially in 2H 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.1000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD has retreated below 1.1000 after having climbed above that level with the initial reaction to the April inflation data from the US. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar erase some of its earlier losses, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD pulls away from one-year high, closes in on 1.2600
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.2600 after having reached its highest level in a year at 1.2680 with first reaction to US inflation data. Ahead of the Bank of England's policy announcements on Thursday, the negative shift witnessed in risk mood weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trims early gains, but it’s still under bulls’ control Premium
Spot Gold peaked at $2,048.14 a troy ounce in the aftermath of the United States (US) inflation data announcement but currently trades in the red in the $2,025 region.
Bitcoin, Ethereum prices rally as US CPI inflation falls to 4.9%
Bitcoin price eyes the $29,000 target as US Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 4.9%, below market participant’s expectations of 5%. The largest asset by market capitalization rallied in response to the data release by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Rivian Stock Forecast: RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian (RIVN) stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April. Rivian cut their quarterly loss by about 21% more than analysts expected.