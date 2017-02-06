Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
OIL
NFP
UK ELECTION
US DOLLAR INDEX
Singapore Purchasing Managers Index down to 50.8 in May from previous 51.1
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Singapore Purchasing Managers Index down to 50.8 in May from previous 51.1
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
US Dollar slumps to fresh 2017 lows post-NFP
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
Gold surges to fresh 5-week tops post dismal US jobs data
FXStreet
|
44 minutes ago
UK: May's way or the highway – Rabobank
FXStreet
|
50 minutes ago
Canada: Merchandise trade balance with world narrowed to $370 million deficit in April
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
US: Goods and services deficit was $47.6 billion in April, up $2.3 billion from $45.3 billion in March
FXStreet
|
12:41 GMT
US: Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 138,000 in May
FXStreet
|
12:36 GMT
USD/JPY tumbles to 111.00 handle after disappointing headline NFP print
FXStreet
|
12:34 GMT
United States Average Weekly Hours meets expectations (34.4) in May
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
Canada Imports up to $48.06B in April from previous $47.11B
FXStreet
|
12:32 GMT
EUR/USD in fresh highs post-NFP, near 1.1250
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Labor Force Participation Rate fell from previous 62.9% to 62.7% in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) came in at 2.5% below forecasts (2.6%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Labor Productivity (QoQ) registered at 1.4% above expectations (0.2%) in 1Q
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Average Hourly Earnings (MoM) meets forecasts (0.2%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada Exports increased to $47.69B in April from previous $46.98B
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Nonfarm Payrolls registered at 138K, below expectations (185K) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Trade Balance below forecasts ($-46.1B) in April: Actual ($-47.6B)
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
United States Unemployment Rate came in at 4.3% below forecasts (4.4%) in May
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Canada International Merchandise Trade registered at $-0.37B, below expectations ($-0.07B) in April
FXStreet
|
12:31 GMT
Load More content ...