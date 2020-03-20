Singapore: Inflation likely eased in February – Standard Chartered

The Department of Statistics will release February inflation data on 24 March and February industrial production (IP) data on 26 March. Economists at Standard Chartered Bank share their forecasts. USD/SGD is trading at 1.446.

Key quotes

“We expect headline inflation to have declined to 0.2% from 0.8% in March as food servicing services may have seen a fall in prices.”

“We forecast core inflation at 0%, down from 0.3% previously.”

“We expect IP to have contracted 2.3% y/y, as the lockdown in parts of China due to the coronavirus may have affected supply chains.”