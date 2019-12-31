Singapore GDP growth seen picking up slightly in Q4 – Reuters poll

According to median of nine economists’ estimates, surveyed by Reuters, Singapore’s economy is likely to have expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter amid improving services sector activity.

Key Findings:

“Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have expanded 0.8% from the same period a year earlier, according to the median of nine economists’ estimates.

The economy grew 0.5% in July-September.

GDP is forecast to have grown 0.4% on a quarter-on-quarter, on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis in the fourth quarter.

That is slower than the 2.1% expansion in the third quarter.”