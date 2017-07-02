Skip to main content
Singapore Foreign Reserves (MoM) climbed from previous 246.58B to 252.7B in January
FXStreet Team
Feb 07, 09:16 GMT
EUR/USD tumbles to lows near 1.0660
Feb 07, 08:59 GMT
PBOC: China FX reserves fall under USD 3 trillion for first time since Feb 2011
Feb 07, 08:50 GMT
ECB’s Villeroy: US Govt should back off from making comments on FX
Feb 07, 08:41 GMT
United Kingdom Halifax House Prices (MoM) registered at -0.9%, below expectations (0%) in January
Feb 07, 08:32 GMT
United Kingdom Halifax House Prices (3m/YoY) below forecasts (6%) in January: Actual (5.7%)
Feb 07, 08:32 GMT
United Kingdom Halifax House Prices (3m/YoY) below forecasts (6%) in January: Actual (2.4%)
Feb 07, 08:32 GMT
GBP/USD plunges to three-week lows near 1.2350 level
Feb 07, 08:29 GMT
US Dollar leaps to tops near 100.60
Feb 07, 08:28 GMT
China Foreign Exchange Reserves (MoM): ¥2.998T (January) vs previous ¥3.011T
Feb 07, 08:04 GMT
Austria Wholesale Prices n.s.a (YoY) up to 6.2% in January from previous 4.3%
Feb 07, 08:00 GMT
Switzerland Foreign Currency Reserves down to 644B in January from previous 645B
Feb 07, 08:00 GMT
Denmark Industrial Production (MoM) down to 0.9% in December from previous 6.6%
Feb 07, 08:00 GMT
Austria Wholesale Prices n.s.a (MoM) declined to 0.7% in January from previous 2.2%
Feb 07, 07:59 GMT
Gold consolidating previous session’s up-surge to three-month tops
Feb 07, 07:55 GMT
France Imports, EUR up to €43.845B in December from previous €43.2B
Feb 07, 07:46 GMT
France Trade Balance EUR climbed from previous €-4.377B to €-3.42B in December
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
France Individual Investment (Current Year) remains at 5% in 1Q
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
France Exports, EUR up to €40.424B in December from previous €38.8B
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
France Current Account climbed from previous €-2.3B to €-1.1B in December
Feb 07, 07:45 GMT
