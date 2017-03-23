Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
STOCKS
US Dollar Index
GOLD
Singapore Consumer Price Index (YoY) increased to 0.7 in February from previous 0.2
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Singapore Consumer Price Index (YoY) increased to 0.7 in February from previous 0.2
FXStreet
|
19 minutes ago
EUR/USD keeps the red near 1.0790 ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
21 minutes ago
US: CBO’s Assessment of The American Health Care Act - Scotiabank
FXStreet
|
30 minutes ago
London attacker was a peripheral figure in previous MI5 probe - UK PM May
FXStreet
|
31 minutes ago
Macron stretches lead for the second round - latest French Opinionway poll
FXStreet
|
40 minutes ago
Neutral Fed messaging but markets find a dovish angle – Standard Chartered
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
USD/JPY surrender recovery gains, retreats to 111.00 ahead of Yellen
FXStreet
|
48 minutes ago
USD/CHF risks a visit to 0.9880/50 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
49 minutes ago
US: New home sales, jobless claims and AHCA in focus today - TDS
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
United Kingdom CBI Distributive Trades Survey - Realized (MoM) above expectations (5%) in February: Actual (9%)
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
NOK’s outlook stays bullish but cautious – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
10:48 GMT
NZ: Market pricing was unmoved by the RBNZ’s OCR Review - Westpac
FXStreet
|
10:48 GMT
USD/JPY likely to retest 111.3 (critical squeeze level) - BNPP
FXStreet
|
10:43 GMT
Canada: Growth pulse has firmed notably in recent weeks - Westpac
FXStreet
|
10:40 GMT
GBP/USD sticks to the bullish stance – UOB
FXStreet
|
10:40 GMT
EUR/USD possible squeeze to 1.13/1.15 before falling to parity – BNPP
FXStreet
|
10:36 GMT
EUR/USD expected to struggle at 1.0829/86 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
10:35 GMT
USD/JPY: Buying dips and taking profit at 114.50 is the right way to go - Westpac
FXStreet
|
10:32 GMT
EUR/USD short-term price action is bullish – BNPP
FXStreet
|
10:28 GMT
NZD/USD is likely to be mainly a reflection of US dollar behaviour - Westpac
FXStreet
|
10:25 GMT
Load More content ...