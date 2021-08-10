Silver: XAG/USD finds support above $23.20 and recovers modestly

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Metals rose during the American session; silver lagged gold.
  • XAG/USD is well supported, for now, above $23.20.

Silver is marginally lower on Tuesday, as it remains far from the $22.10 bottom of the crash it suffered on Monday. During the American session, XAG/USD bottomed at $23.22. The metal again was able to find support around the $23.20 area and bounced to the upside.

The upside in silver remains limited despite gold rising almost $10 in a few minutes. Silver is following gold with the recovery but at a slower speed. Both metals managed to recovery despite higher US yields but supported by an improvement in risk sentiment.

Volatility eased during the last hours but is set to remain at extreme levels on the coming session, even as metal stabilize. On Wednesday, inflation data from the US is due, and it will be watched closely as it could affect expectations about Fed’s monetary policy.

Key support at $23.20

After the sharp decline on Monday, the outlook is still bearish for silver. In the very short term a break above $23.45 (downtrend line) should alleviate the bearish pressure; and would clear the way for a test of the daily high at $23.68.

On the flip side, XAG/USD has a critical support around $23.20. A break lower would expose the $23.00 area that if broken, should trigger a bearish acceleration.

Support: 23.20  22.80 21.89

Resistance: 23.78 24.45 24.85

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 23.41
Today Daily Change -0.04
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 23.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.27
Daily SMA50 26.14
Daily SMA100 26.23
Daily SMA200 25.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.37
Previous Daily Low 22.17
Previous Weekly High 26
Previous Weekly Low 24.2
Previous Monthly High 26.78
Previous Monthly Low 24.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 23.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 23.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.13
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD approaching March low at 1.1703

EUR/USD approaching March low at 1.1703

Solid dollar’s demand persists as the shared currency gives up to tepid German data. Investors waiting for news from the US Senate that will vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.3850

GBP/USD struggles around 1.3850

The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.3850, waiting for a catalyst. Brexit woes undermine the pound’s demand, while speculative interest looks for clues on US financial support, buying the greenback ahead.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD retargets $1,700 on renewed USD strength

XAU/USD retargets $1,700 on renewed USD strength

After moving sideways near $1,730 during the first half of the day on Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair came under bearish pressure and was last seen losing 0.6% on the day at $1,719.

Gold News

Bitcoin and altcoins begin to undo gains

Bitcoin and altcoins begin to undo gains

Bitcoin price is contemplating a pullback as the MRI flashes a sell signal. Ethereum price might also undergo a minor retracement to complete a massive bullish pattern.

Read more

Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar

Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar

Time to find other things to worry about? Investors have recently been anxious about the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures