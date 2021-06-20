Silver under pressure on US dollar strength, eyes on Fed speakers

- The greenback is the focus for the open as it continues to gain across the board n forex.
- Precious metals on the backfoot as the Fed turns up the heat.
XAG/USD will start of the week on the backfoot following a drop of around 0.50%, on Friday, ending at $25.7803 and moving between a low of $25.7560 and $26.4997.
In a risk-off environment due to 7 of 18 FOMC members feeling that a first-rate hike could come in 2022, the greenback is in favour as the search for carry still sees strong demand at the long end of the curve which is weighing on precious metals.
The moves in the shorter end of the US yield curve are a dollar positive and there will be several Federal Reserve speakers every day this week to potentially underpin the greenback. Markets will be on the lookout for any new language on tapering from the Fed speakers.
Any views to coalesce around tapering actually starting in September as opposed to later on in the year will be adding fuel to the greenback’s fire and potentially push markets over the edge.
XAG/USD technical analysis
Bears are pressuring weekly support at these lows and if the dollar continues its trajectory, a restest of the late March lows of $23.78 could be on the cards for the near future.
However, if support holds, then a significant retracement could be on the cards back to test old lows.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.6
|Daily SMA50
|27.02
|Daily SMA100
|26.63
|Daily SMA200
|25.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.5
|Previous Daily Low
|25.76
|Previous Weekly High
|28.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|25.76
|Previous Monthly High
|28.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
