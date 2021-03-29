Silver under pressure as market turns to USD for safety

- The US dollar has attracted a safe haven bid at the start of the week, weighing on XAG/USD.
- Major lenders came under pressure after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of significant losses.
The price of silver is on the back foot as the US dollar continues to move higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY.
At the time of writing, the DXY is trading higher by 0.14% while XAG/USD is down by over 1.3% on the day so far.
A mixed start to the week as investors brace for the Nonfarm Payrolls event at the end of the week, as well as quarter-end and for any ramifications from the hedge fund defaults in the banking sector.
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks, such as Nomura, said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.
Archegos Capital risk sends US dollar higher
Major lenders came under pressure after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of significant losses due to exposure to a single client who failed to meet margin calls, later identified by reports as New York City-based Archegos Capital.
Shares of both Nomura (NMR) and Credit Suisse (CS) fell nearly 14% as the companies unwind their Archegos positions.
Soon after the shares dropped, the US dollar sprung into action as US bond yields rallied, sinking the precious metals to the lows of the day.
Negatively for gold and silver, the greenback is attractive under such circumstances considering the implications for US dollar liquidity in the financial sector.
The Archegos impact remains limited for now, given that the effect was concentrated on a few companies, although markets will be quick to scrutinise the fragility of the financial sector as a whole due to the contagion risk.
When the banking sector dropped in 2020 as the world responded to the covid pandemic and the US dollar funding markets came under stress, gold and silver prices fell hard on the knee jerk as the markets scrambled for dollars. Silver dropped by as much as 38% between the 24th Feb and 16th March.
Silver technical analysis
Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, the price of silver is breaking out of sideways consolidation, embarking on fresh lows from within the late Feb bearish trend.
The technical environment is bearish while the price is diverging away from the 10-day and 4-hour EMAs.
A break of $24.4105, or the 25 March lows, $24.1900 will be key according to the weekly time frame as a last level of resistance.
$24.0180 comes thereafter as prior supportive weekly lows that led to a huge rally and the ultimately, the record highs scored in early Feb of this year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD drops back towards $1700, breaking out of prior range
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the back foot in recent trade, with spot prices breaking to the south of last week’s $1720s-$1740s range, though remaining supported to the north of the $1700 level.