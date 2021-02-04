Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD under pressure as crowd buying fizzles out

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Silver is now down nearly 1.5% this week. 
  • Retailers fail to force a GameStop-like short squeeze in silver. 

Silver is trading near $26.64 at press time, representing a nearly 1% decline on the day. 

The metal rallied 20% between last Thursday and early Monday, hitting an eight-year high of $30.03 as coordinated buying effort organized through social media platforms triggered fears of a short squeeze (price rally due to unwinding of short positions) and translated into a surge in physical demand. 

However, the short squeeze remained elusive, with hedge funds holding a net long position. Prices fell by over 8% to $26.69 on Tuesday and have struggled to bounce back ever since. 

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange's decision to raise the margin required to trade silver curbed animal spirits in the silver market. 

The probability of silver seeing a GameStop-like crowd buying-led short squeeze was always low given the size of the metal's market is over $1 trillion – significantly higher than GameStop's market cap. 

Technical levels

XAG/USD

Overview
Today last price 26.64
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 26.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.87
Daily SMA50 25.43
Daily SMA100 24.83
Daily SMA200 22.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.19
Previous Daily Low 26.4
Previous Weekly High 27.66
Previous Weekly Low 24.7
Previous Monthly High 27.92
Previous Monthly Low 24.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.7
Daily Pivot Point S1 26.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 26.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 25.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 27.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 28

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data

AUD/USD trades close to 0.7650, benefiting from upbeat Australian trade data and the risk-on market mood. Markets cheer the US stimulus and vaccine optimism, as reflected by higher S&P 500 futures. Focus shifts to the US jobs data and key RBA events. 

Gold refreshes 13-day low, eyes key support above $1,800

Gold stands on slippery ground, drops for the third day. The yellow metal has been declining following its early week failures to cross the 21-day SMA. January’s “double top” formation adds to the upside filters.

Ethereum records new all-time high as FOMO kicks in

ETH/USD bulls are unstoppable while refreshing the record top around $1,700 during early Thursday. The altcoin is on a four-day uptrend after the previous day’s rally that crossed a key resistance line. Ascending trend line from Sep stops ETH sellers, for now.

GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting

Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday. 

US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.

