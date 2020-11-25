Silver to find some support ahead of the 21.40/63 peaks – Commerzbank

Silver (XAG/USD) has rallied to and failed at the three-month downtrend at 25.49 and is now eroding its six-week support line. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, is unable to rule out losses to the 200-day ma at 20.53 but 21.64/63 should as decent support.
Key quotes
“Silver remains negative while contained by the three-month downtrend at 25.49. It has started to erode a six-week support line and near-term risks remain on the downside.”
“We would allow for a retest of the 21.64 September low 21.63, the July 2014 high. The 21.40 2008 peak guard the 200-day ma at 20.53, where we would look for signs of stabilisation, if seen.”
“The downtrend at 25.49 represents the barrier on the topside. This guards the 28.93 and 29.89 recent peaks.”
“Initial support lies at 22.59, the low from end of October.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits highest since September amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has surpassed 1.1920, the highest in around 10 weeks as markets cheer the US transition and upcoming vaccines. A busy data day awaits traders ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
XAU/USD stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows
Gold witnessed some short-covering move on Wednesday from the $1800 mark. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap any strong gains for the safe-haven metal. Investors now eye US macro data, FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.34 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.34 after EC President von der Leyen said there is progress in Brexit talks. UK Chancellor Sunak's speech and US data are awaited later in the day.
WTI rally continues despite large US inventory build
Oil has climbed to fresh multi-month highs, extending Tuesday's price gains as optimism emanating from potential coronavirus vaccines overshadows inventory build-up in the US. The API reports a large buildup of inventories in the weeke ended Nov. 20.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!