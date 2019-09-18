Silver technical analysis: Bulls and bears about to lock heads around 38.2% and 50% Fibo's

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • On the downside, bears can look to the 16.50s. 
  • Bulls will look to a break towards the September highs of 19.64.

Technically, resting on the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci lines of the mid-July to recent Sep highs, Silver has moved higher from the trendline support and has now moved into a breakout point between trendline support and resistance converging around18 the figure. Bulls will look to a break towards the September highs of 19.64, while on the downside, bears can look to the 16.50s. 

Silver daily chart

 

 

 

 

 

 

