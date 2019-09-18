Silver technical analysis: Bulls and bears about to lock heads around 38.2% and 50% Fibo's

Technically, resting on the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci lines of the mid-July to recent Sep highs, Silver has moved higher from the trendline support and has now moved into a breakout point between trendline support and resistance converging around18 the figure. Bulls will look to a break towards the September highs of 19.64, while on the downside, bears can look to the 16.50s.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.