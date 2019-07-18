Silver is extending four-day winning streak.

Silver is nearing key 50-hour MA hurdle of $16.186.

Silver is solidly bid for fifth striaght day and is currently trading at $16.11, the highest level since Feb. 20.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is now hovering at 73.66, the highest level since January, meaning the precious metal is most overbought in six months.

As a result, the bulls may take a breather around the 50-month moving average, currently at $16.186.

It is worth noting that the Silver bulls have repeatedly struggled to force a convincing monthly close above the 50-month MA since July 2016.

Hence, a monthly close above that average is needed to confirm a long-term bullish breakout.

Daily chart

Monthly chart

Trend: Bullish

Pivot levels