Silver suffering a spell of buyers exhaustion, drops below $15.00

- Precious metals topping and silver prices slump.
- COVID-19 mixed headlines and uncertainty should keep safe havens underpinned.
XAG/USD has lost its grip of the 15 handle and has fallen to a low of $14.90 from a high of $15.42, although remains up 0.21% on the day so far. Precious metals had seen a significant uptick in sentiment this week despite a de-escalation of COVID-19 new cases. In fact, the inverse relationship continues on Tuesday between the COVID-19 contagion and price action in precious metals, as both silver and gold are falling with a rise in the Spanish death toll and New York cities cases which are dominating the headlines.
COVID-19 dominates market sentiment
Spain saw a surge of 734 more COVID-19 deaths, with the total death toll reaching 13,798, according to Health Ministry data released Tuesday with over 5,500 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total of official cases to 140,510. Over 43,200 of those patients have recovered – an increase of nearly 3,000 since Monday. Only Italy has reported more COVID-19 deaths than Spain, but with Spain’s lower population, it has surpassed Italy in terms of per capita fatalities.
Meanwhile, in New York, the U.S. COVID-19 epicentre, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said earlier today that 731 people had died of the virus since Monday, the highest one-day total yet. NY's death toll now stands at 5,489, enough people to fill a small town. “Behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, is a father, is a sister, is a brother,” Cuomo said. “So a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers.” The governor noted and emphasized, however, that death was a lagging indicator in the fight against the virus: People are often ill with it for a long time before they die. Governor Cuomo said that the state still saw evidence that the virus was nearing a plateau.
However, US stock markets from a wider viewpoint, and are fixated on general signs that the spread of COVID-19 is in fact slowing and bulls will prey on the positive headlines (weighing on precious metals). On Tuesday, Wall Street has been ticking higher with the S&P 500 up 1.97%, the Dow up more than 2% and the Nasdaq up around 2% as well at the time of writing. US benchmarks are in the green for the second day in a row and hit their highest level since 11 March at the start of trading.
Uncertainty prevails
Also, this week's reports say the US Treasury market and short-term securities market are operating more smoothly than a couple of weeks ago, following the Federal Reserve’s massive injection of liquidity into those markets, volatility has declined, (VIX is at 44, way down from the mid-March peak of 85). However, the coming week is going to be “our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,” said U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, regarding an expected wave of coronavirus deaths across the U.S. New York New Orleans and Detroit face especially tough days ahead. Either way, uncertainty will prevail which is supportive of precious metals.
"Looking forward, we continue to see a set-up for a multi-year bull market being cemented, as the market is flooded with monetary and fiscal stimulus, while Fed rates are at the zero bound, which suggests investors will continue to seek gold's warm embrace as real global rates become entrenched in negative territory,"
analysts a TD Securities argued.
Silver levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14.17
|Daily SMA50
|16.28
|Daily SMA100
|16.88
|Daily SMA200
|17.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15.09
|Previous Daily Low
|14.25
|Previous Weekly High
|14.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|13.82
|Previous Monthly High
|17.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|11.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook
AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.
USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00
Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.
Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone
Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.
WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24
WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.
Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats
Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.