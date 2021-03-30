Silver stalls at key daily support, bulls eye prospects of a 38.2% correction

XAG/USD is currently trading at $23.8935 between a range of $23.8795 and $24.7329.
The price of precious metals is under pressure as the week gets going with all eyes looking ahead to the showdown in the Nonfarm Payrolls data.
The expectations are high for the data and this is testament to the rally in US yields and the US dollar this week so far.
The US 10-year yield made a fresh new cycle high of 1.7740% while traders await the US President Joe Biden who is set to outline how he intends to pay for a $3 trillion to $4 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday.
Additionally, increasing US vaccinations and plans for a major stimulus package have stoked inflation expectations and lifted US Treasury yields.
The US dollar 0.40% higher and breaking new positive territory scoring a high of 93.3540 having climbed from a low of 92.8810 as measured by the DXY index.
Silver technical analysis
From a technical perspective, the price of silver is broke out of sideways consolidation, embarking on fresh lows from within the late Feb bearish trend.
The technical environment remains bearish but the price is now meeting daily support as the bears take on the bullish commitments from below the $24 level.
On the daily chart, the price might be expected to correct from the support structure to at least test the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement that has a confluence with prior spike lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
