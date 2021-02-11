Silver stages modest rebound back above $27.00, consolidates within bull flag

- Spot silver has recovered from Wednesday lows around $26.70 and trades comfortably back above $27.00 again.
- The precious metal has been consolidating within a bull flag and could see a breakout to the upside.
Spot silver prices tumbled on Wednesday, dropping to lows around $26.70 However, since the start of Thursday’s Asia Pacific session, silver markets have managed to regain some composure and spot prices have managed to comfortably reclaim the $27.00 level. At present, XAG/USD trades with gains of around 20 cents or 0.7% in the $27.20s.
Technically speaking, XAG/USD prices have formed a bull flag in recent days. A break above this bull flag could open the door to further gains back towards highs from the start of the week around $27.80. If the bears regain momentum, they will first try to push silver back to fresh weekly lows under $26.70 ahead of a drive towards XAG/USD’s 21-day moving average at $26. 26.
Driving the session
The US dollar continues to trade with a negative bias amid a risk-friendly market tone (US and European stocks trade higher), providing a tailwind for precious metal markets. Softer than anticipated US weekly initial jobless claims numbers for the week ending on 6 February (came in at 793K versus forecasts for closer to 750K) have largely failed to dampen the broad market tone;
Markets are still expecting the US Congress to deliver another sizeable fiscal stimulus package, vaccine rollouts continue, Covid-19 infections rates are dropping and the US Federal Reserve is set to maintain its ultra-dovish monetary policy stance, as affirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his remarks to the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday.
Looking ahead, inflation expectations and real US yields are set to be crucial driving factors behind precious metal price action; the former is likely to continue to rise so long as the US Congress actually does deliver on fiscal stimulus as hopes, vaccine rollouts continue as hoped and the global economy does see accelerated growth in the second half of the year, again as hoped. Real yields will be much more dependent on Fed policy; the dovish tone from Powell’s speech last night suggests the Fed are keen to maintain highly accommodative monetary conditions, which means real yields are likely to stay low. This is a good combination for the likes of silver and gold.
If, for whatever reason markets start betting on a tightening of policy and real yields rise accordingly (and inflation expectations drop), this could be a very bad combination for precious metals and could mark the start of a more prolonger precious metals bear market.
XAG/USD four hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD zooms on 1.2150 after weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD trades near 1.2150, a new weekly high, as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims missed estimates with 793,000.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from 200-hour SMA, around the $1834-33 region, albeit lacked follow-through. Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.