Silver sees minor post-NFP strength, settles above $26.50 mark

- Silver is a little higher on Friday amid a weaker USD after soft US NFP data.
- XAG/USD has advanced to the north of the $26.50 mark, though if off $26.80 highs.
Spot silver prices (XAG/USD) are a little higher on the final trading day of the week; XAG/USD has advanced to the north of the $26.50 mark, though if off $26.80 highs that were printed amidst a choppy reaction to a mixed US labour market report. A gradual weakening of the US dollar seems is the main reason why silver markets have seen some recovery today; the Dollar Index has dipped back into the 91.20s from Thursday levels above the 91.50 mark, though still hold onto solid gains on the week.
Indeed, this week’s US dollar strength has been the main reason why spot silver has given back all of the gains it managed right at the start of the week; as a reminder, huge retail/speculative interest in silver sent prices flying higher at the start of the week and the precious metal hit multi-year highs above the $30.00 handle. However, all those gains are no gone. On the day, XAG/USD is up abut 0.75% or around 20 cents.
US Labour Market Data Recap
In an immediate reaction to Friday’s US labour market report, spot silver saw a strength, though much of this was quickly pared back. As a recap; the US economy added 49K jobs in January, almost bang on consensus expectations according to Reuters, but a little below consensus according to Bloomberg. Somewhat disappointingly, however, most of these jobs added were in government employment (up 43K), not in the private sector (+6K). Surprisingly, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.3% from 6.7%, but this was in part driven by a drop in the participation rate to 61.4% from 61.5%. The U6 underemployment rate was 11.1%, down from 11.7%.
Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings continue to grow at a historically elevated pace, though these numbers are distorted by the disproportionately high level of job losses in lower-paying sectors of the economy (like hospitality and leisure) that have been more heavily impacted by the pandemic and lockdowns. All in all, not a great report, hence the minor strength seen in safe-haven precious metals markets; weaker data is better silver if 1) it takes some steam out of US dollar strength (which it appears to have done on Friday) and 2) it helps keep Fed policy ultra-accommodative for longer.
In terms of the big picture; does Friday’s labour market report change the outlook for US fiscal or monetary policy? Not really. A soft report will keep some pressure on Congress to act, which is arguably a positive for risk appetite. But they would be delivering more stimulus regardless. The Fed, meanwhile, is still a long way off from thinking about tightening.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80
|Today daily open
|26.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.83
|Daily SMA50
|25.49
|Daily SMA100
|24.82
|Daily SMA200
|23.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.92
|Previous Daily Low
|25.9
|Previous Weekly High
|27.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|24.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
