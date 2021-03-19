Silver seeking a dip in the mighty greenback

- Silver has been pressured by rising US rates and the US dollar.
- The greenback is now facing resistance and could be due for a correction.
Silver is currently trading at $25.9855, down some 0.35% on the day while the greenback keeps hold of the bid.
The price of silver was offered vs the dollar overnight and was lower by around 1.10% at the closing bell on Wall Street, ending near $26.0220 having travelled from a high of $26.6370 to a low of $25.8325.
The gold to silver ratio was higher by 0.51% but off its highs by the close of the New York trade. The ratio rallied from a low of 65.8510 to a high of 66.8860.
The Federal Reserve's reactive approach argues against any taper on the horizon yet rising yields continue to pressure consensus positioning across risk assets and this is an obstacle for industrial metals prices, including silver.
The complex could find itself up against a long squeeze should the US dollar continue to gain traction.
Looking ahead, the DXY is meeting a wall of resistance, however.
Silver technical analysis
Silver could find some support for the meanwhile on a technical basis. Technically, the price is coming into close quarters with a rising 4-hour trendline support and the confluence with the market's support structure around $25.80/96.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|26.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.43
|Daily SMA50
|26.34
|Daily SMA100
|25.59
|Daily SMA200
|24.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.64
|Previous Daily Low
|25.83
|Previous Weekly High
|26.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.95
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 after failing at critical juncture
EUR/USD failed to recover beyond the 1.2000 threshold and resumed its decline, amid soaring yields underpinning the dollar. EMA ruled that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3900 after another failure to cross monthly hurdle
GBP/USD stays depressed after fifth rejection from the key resistance. 200-SMA, three-day-old rising trend line probe short-term sellers. Downward sloping RSI favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road beyond 1.4000.
USD/JPY up against a wall of resistance ahead of BoJ
USD/JPY is struggling to extend deeper into supply territory ahead of the BoJ. It is confirmed that the Fed will still need to see 'substantial further progress' before 'thinking about thinking' about a taper that doesn't bode well for investment flows into gold in the near-term.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is back on track to hit all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways for a bit, but it’s ready for another leg up as it faces weak resistance ahead. The digital asset is aiming for a breakout of a key pattern formed on the 12-hour chart.