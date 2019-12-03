Silver rises to the vicinity of a 38.2% Fibo target in risk-off markets

- Risk-off markets are seeing capital flows into precious metals, silver and gold.
- US dollar on the backfoot and testing technical bearish barriers.
- Silver is falling just shy of a crucial technical resistance level in the 17.20s
Silver prices have been capped just ahead of a key technical area of resistance marked out by the prior November swing highs and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement target level of the Oct/Nov range. Silver trades over 1.6% higher on the session at the time of writing having travelled between a low of $16.87 and $17.20 the high.
Precious metals were in favour while the greenback continued to bleed out and pierce a key technical downside support level in the DXY. There are a number of factors playing out which have made for a risk-off environment which usually supports safe-haven asset classes such as precious metals.
Trade deal hopes vanish over the horizon
One of the main catalysts for the price action is derived from over 17 months of trade disputes between Chine and the US. The latest development was centred around a so-called phase one deal which was hoped to have been inked ahead of the due date for the next round of tariffs on Chinese imports for 15 December.
However, the preferred timeline to get a phase one deal done is fast approaching, yet, there have been a number of recent provocations from both sides that likely have eaten into the time that could have otherwise been spent on putting a deal together. Instead, the latest headline on this front is that rump said it could be preferable to hold off on completing a trade deal until after the November 2020 presidential election – bullish for precious metals.
US dollar and Fed come into play
Indeed, risk assets are under pressure again on global trade uncertainty, yet coupled with a softer US dollar taking on a key support level in the DXY, poor US manufacturing data,
capital is set to flow towards the precious metals.
"The US central bank's reaction function suggests that while the Fed may cut rates, they are far from hiking and are likely to allow inflation to creep higher, thereby suppressing real rates and maintaining the allure of gold," silver's sister metal," in a portfolio."
Silver levels
Bulls look for a test of the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the Nov/Oct range located slightly higher than the US session highs of 17.20 at 17.27. This is an area of the confluence with a number of prior support and resistances marked over the hourly time frames as well as the 50-day moving average. Therefore, it is a tough nut to crack. The level guards a run to the 61.8% Fibo that meets the early November recovery resistance around 17.70. On the downside, bears will look to test the 21-DMA to give out at 17.10 for a close below there to open risk back towards the November lows of 16.64.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|1.66
|Today daily open
|16.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.05
|Daily SMA50
|17.43
|Daily SMA100
|17.38
|Daily SMA200
|16.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.02
|Previous Daily Low
|16.82
|Previous Weekly High
|17.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.61
|Previous Monthly High
|18.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls
GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.
EUR/USD nears 1.1100, reaches fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair has spent the day pressuring the weekly high set on Monday, now surpassing it by a few pips. US President Trump keeps menacing with more tariffs several counterparts, now attacking France. Risk-off prevails.
Australian Q3 GDP Preview: Data could cement further rate cuts from RBA and weigh on AUD
So, we will have had a triple whammy this week for Aussie traders by the time today's domestic Gross Domestic Product data is released. The event is scheduled for 00:30 GMT.
Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz
The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
USD/JPY: Greenback falls below the 109.00 handle against yen
USD/JPY is easing from the November highs while trading below the 109.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) on the daily chart. Risk-off is hurting the greenback and favoring the Japanese yen.