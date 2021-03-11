Silver probing $26.00 to the downside as US bond yields, US dollar pick up from lows

- Silver has been coming off in recent trade and is currently testing $26.00.
- A pick-up in the US dollar and US bond yields from earlier lows is weighing on precious metals.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices have been on the back foot in recent trade and have dropped back to the $26.00 level from early European session highs of above the $26.40 mark. That means that silver is back trading in negative territory, down about 0.75% or just under 20 cents on the day.
Driving the day
US government bond yields and the US dollar remain key drivers for precious metals markets; in recent trade, US government bond yields have been rising and the 10-year, which had been as much as 4bps lower and under the 1.50% level, is now trading flat around 1.52% - yields appear to have been given a lift by stronger than expected weekly US jobless claims numbers. For the weekend ending on 6 March, 712K American signed up for unemployment benefit, slightly below expectations for 725K sign-ups. Meanwhile, the number of Americans who continued to claim unemployment benefits in the week ending on 27 February was a little lower than expected at 4.144M versus consensus expectations for something closer to 4.22M.
While the recent recovery from lows in US bond yields is one factor weighing on precious metals, a recent pick up in the US dollar is another; the buck seems to be deriving support from a combination of the above mentioned stronger than expected US labour market data and associated recovery in yields, as well as some weakness in the euro in wake of Thursday’s ECB meeting.
To cut a long story short, the reaction to Thursday’s ECB meeting has been dovish given that the bank opted to explicitly signal that it will accelerate the rate at which it is purchases bond over the next three months in order to make sure European government bond yields don’t rise too much – markets were not expecting such clear messaging of the bank’s intent and this has caused European bond yields and the euro to drop (which is helping the US dollar at the expense of precious metals).
XAG/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|26.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26.78
|Daily SMA50
|26.45
|Daily SMA100
|25.47
|Daily SMA200
|24.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|26.22
|Previous Daily Low
|25.55
|Previous Weekly High
|27.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.83
|Previous Monthly High
|30.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|25.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.1
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD looks to extend rebound toward $1,745
Gold is trading in the positive territory for third straight day. Next significant resistance for gold is located at $1,745. Sellers could look to take control if XAU/USD drops below $1,720.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.