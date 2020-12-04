Silver prices still stuck to its 21 and 50DMAs just above $24.00

- Spot silver (XAG/USD) prices trade flat above $24.00 and were choppy in the aftermath of US NFP data.
- XAG/USD is currently consolidating with an ascending triangle.
Spot silver (XAG/USD) trades flat on Friday, having largely remained magnetised to the $24.00 level and its 12 and 50-day moving averages (DMA) just above it.
Silver choppy post-NFP
Silver prices saw a two-way reaction to Friday’s official US jobs market data. As a recap; the report was softer than expected, with the US economy adding just 245K jobs (expected was gains of 469K) and though the unemployment rate dropped 0.2% to 6.9%, this was driven by a 0.2% drop in the participation rate to just 61.5%, still nearly 2% below pre-pandemic levels.
Immediately in wake of the data, XAG/USD spiked higher above $24.40 (fresh highs for the week), before immediately reversing back below $24.00. Since the choppy initial reaction, prices have consolidated above $24.00.
Waning US labour market momentum likely means that the Fed will deliver more stimulus (either via providing more in-depth guidance for their asset purchase programme or via tweaking its contents or even size), which ought to be a positive for precious metals (as it signals more money supply expansion for longer). However, it also implies a higher probability of Congress delivering US fiscal stimulus prior to the election, which is likely to be a negative for safe havens such as silver.
Silver prices consolidate within an ascending triangle
Over the past few days, silver prices have been consolidating within an ascending triangle; to the upside, the price action is being constrained by resistance around $23.30. Meanwhile, an uptrend linking the 2 and 3 December and Friday’s lows is acting as resistance. Should this ascending triangle break to the upside, the 20 November high at just above $24.50 would be the immediate area to watch and above that a long-term downtrend linking the 7 August, 1 September and 9 November highs, which will likely come into play just above $24.80.
Meanwhile, if the formation breaks to the downside, a test of the 2 December lows and the 24 and 25 November highs in the $23.50s will be worth watching.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
