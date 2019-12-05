silver prices correct higher for small gains ahead of major US data

- Silver prices correcting higher ahead of major economic data on Friday in US Nonfarm Payrolls.
- Trade talks on track although investors holding out for US data, US benchmarks close with small gains.
Ahead of a major data release from the US economy, Silver prices were correcting from the $16.80 lows and rose to a high of $17.02, ending on Wall Street +0.62%. Meanwhile, the US and Chinese trade-deal headlines continue to stream through.
The price of silver has been elevated at times of risk-off, tracking its sister metal, gold, favoured for their safe-haven qualities and liquidity in financial and commodity markets at times of uncertainty. In more recent sessions, the US dollar has also ben a factor, weakening due to recent disappointing US data. In its fourth straight sub-50 reading, the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index sank to 48.1% in November from 48.3% in October. Not only did this rattle investor nerves and fuel the precious metals, but it sank the US dollar, exacerbating the rallies in gold and silver.
Nonfarm Payrolls in focus for precious metals
This leads us to Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report and draws even closer scrutiny from the financial markets – it will be important in assessing momentum in the US economy, risk appetite, the price of precious metals and the US dollar. "The strength in the labour market has been fundamental to it holding up well this year in the face of manufacturing weakness and trade uncertainty," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
"The median expectation is looking for a rise of 184k, up from 128k in October. This is one of the highest estimates this year preceding a payrolls report. For what it’s worth, November non-manufacturing jobs and initial claims over the survey week point to a stronger number than October. However, the ADP report was considerably weaker. None have a particularly strong track record."
Trade talks on track, according to both Beijing and Washington
Meanwhile, recent trade news, a Wall Street Journal article was doing the rounds which stated that China and the US remain at odds over the value of farm goods Beijing will buy. However, the good news is that there is an official statement from Beijing which confirms that China’s trade negotiations with the US remain on track.
China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday that the negotiating teams from both sides have maintained close communication, though it didn’t provide details on progress. The recent strain had spooked investors and stoked concerns over the global economic outlook,
the article leads.
This news followed earlier headlines in the day whereby US President Donald Trump said that the US is having meetings and discussions with China, describing the meetings as ‘going well’ and said that "something could happen regarding 15th Dec tariffs, but we are ‘not discussing that yet’.
The overall headlines lead to small gains on Wall Street for which precious metals are negatively correlated with:
- S&P index rose 4.94 points or 0.16% at 3117.69, below the 3119.45 highs, up from a low of 3103.76.
- NASDAQ index rose 4.031 points or 0.05% at 8570.70, below the high of 8588.88 and off the low at 8541.91
- Dow industrial average rose 29.36 points or 0.11% at 27679.14, below the 27745.2 and up from a low of 27562.80.
Silver levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|16.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.99
|Daily SMA50
|17.38
|Daily SMA100
|17.4
|Daily SMA200
|16.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.3
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8
|Previous Weekly High
|17.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.61
|Previous Monthly High
|18.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays under pressure around 0.6830 while beginning the NFP day
AUD/USD declines to 0.6830 during the initial Friday morning in Asia. The quote stretches losses made on Thursday as the second-tier Aussie data becomes the latest disappointment.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.
US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to rise 180,000 in Nov following Oct’s 128,000 increase. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.6%. Hourly earnings will gain 0.3% in Nov after October’s 0.2% increase and annual earnings will be stable at 3.0%.
XAU/USD hesitates near $1480/oz resistance
Gold kicked off December with a bullish reversal to the 1480 resistance. Just above the level the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are also acting as dynamic resistances.
USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00
The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.