Silver Price News: XAG/USD treads water near $25.00 amid mixed options market signals

Silver price (XAG/USD) remains sidelined around $24.90-95 during the early hours of Friday, following a volatile day that allowed the bright metal to have a positive close despite an initial fall.
In doing so, the Silver price tracks mixed signals from the options markets as the latest data suggests a bullish bias of the market players even as the longer range figures keep teasing the XAG/USD bears.
That said, a one-month risk reversal (RR) of the Silver price, a gauge of the spread between the call and put options, printed a mild daily gain to +0.020 by the end of Thursday’s North American session. With that, the daily RR marked the first daily positive print in five.
However, the weekly RR braces for the second consecutive negative numbers, with the latest figures being -0.230, whereas the monthly options market signals also print the downbeat numbers of -0.635, versus the previous +2.660.
Not only the mixed options market signals but the cautious mood ahead of the US Core PCE Price Index for March, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, limit prod the Silver price.
Also read: Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD falls but remains capped by the 20-DMA at $24.70
