Silver Price News: XAG/USD recovery appears elusive below $22.00, Fed Minutes eyed

- Silver price bounces off 10-week low to snap three-day downtrend.
- Cautious optimism, pullback in yields underpin US Dollar’s retreat from multi-day high and favor XAG/USD buyers.
- China, second-tier US data may entertain Silver traders ahead of next week’s FOMC Minutes.
Silver price (XAG/USD) retreats from intraday high but remains mildly bid near $21.70 during the early hours of Thursday’s European session.
The bright metal’s latest pullback, which marks the first daily loss in four, could be the resettlement of the previous bias as Western traders return to their desks. However, a lack of major data/events joins the cautious optimism backed by Chinese news to put a floor under the XAG/USD price.
The risk profile, however, improves as Chinese President Xi Jinping shows readiness to deepen industrial and investment cooperation with Asia. On the same line were the upbeat comments from Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun who said that the 2023 fiscal revenue will grow this year, though the growth rate will not be too high, per the Chinese state media.
It should be noted that the strong US data bolstered the hawkish Fed bias and weighed on the Silver price to print a 10-week low the previous day. Among the key data, US Retail Sales for January and the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for February gained major attention. Following the data, the market’s bets on the Fed’s next moves, as per the FEDWATCH tool of Reuters, suggest the US central bank’s benchmark rate is to peak in July around 5.25% versus the December Federal Reserve prediction of 5.10% top rate.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 4,165 while extending the previous day’s gains whereas the US 10-year Treasury bond yields retreat following the run-up to a 1.5-month high marked on Wednesday, down two basis points to near 3.78% by the press time. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints 0.15% intraday loss while easing to 103.70 at the latest, after rising to the 1.5-month high the previous day.
Given the light calendar for the day and the week, the Silver price may remain depressed while the second-tier US data concerning the housing market, industrial activity and producer prices can entertain traders. However, major attention will be given to the next week’s Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Technical analysis
Despite the corrective bounce amid oversold RSI (14) on the daily chart, the Silver price remains below the 100-DMA hurdle, currently around the $22.00 round figure, which in turn keeps the XAG/USD sellers hopeful to visiting the 200-DMA level surrounding $21.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|21.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.98
|Daily SMA50
|23.4
|Daily SMA100
|21.93
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|21.88
|Previous Daily Low
|21.43
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.84
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|21.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
