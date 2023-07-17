Silver Price News: XAG/USD pares intraday losses near $25.00 on upbeat options market signals

Silver Price (XAG/USD) bounces off intraday low to pare the first daily loss in three to around $24.90 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the bright metal ignores a corrective bounce in the US Dollar while grinding near the highest level in two months, mainly due to the upbeat options market signals.
It should be noted that a one-month risk reversal (RR) of the Silver price, a gauge of the spread between the call and put options, marked the biggest weekly gain in two months to 0.540 at the latest. Also showing the XAG/USD trader’s optimism is the two-day winning streak of the daily RR, to around 0.1000 by the end of Friday’s North American session.
Apart from the options market signals, the mixed sentiment and the concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) nearness to policy pivot, as flagged by the last week’s US inflation data, also seem to underpin the Silver Price run-up.
However, the market’s consolidation amid the two-week blackout period for the US central bank policymakers ahead of the late July monetary policy meeting seems to challenge the XAG/USD bulls amid a sluggish week-start.
Also read: Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD rises despite US yields recovering
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 0.6900 neighbourhood, bullish potential seems intact
AUD/USD offers a dull start to the week’s trading, after a few days of volatility, as it makes rounds to 0.6840 amid early Monday morning in Asia.The Aussie pair stays defensive after reversing from a one-month high, as well as posting the biggest weekly gain since November 2022.
EUR/USD eases from multi-month high past 1.1200 as traders reconfirm Fed bias
EUR/USD bulls take a breather after posting the biggest weekly jump since November 2022, declining to 1.1220. The Euro pair takes clues from Friday’s US data and the weekend headlines about the US-China ties to consolidate the previous weekly gains.
Gold prints bullish consolidation near $1,950 amid Fed blackout
Gold prints mild losses around $1,953 as it extends Friday’s retreat from the short-term key resistance line. The XAU/USD consolidates the biggest weekly gain since early April amid the Federal Reserve (Fed) blackout ahead of late July’s monetary policy meeting.
DOGE likely to rally 25% above this level
Dogecoin price has been consolidating below the $0.0712 to $0.108 range for nearly 40 days. The Awesome Oscillator has flipped above the zero line, and Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also moved above the mean level at 50. These signs indicate that the bullish momentum is on the rise.
Week ahead: Focus on China GDP and US Retail Sales, more CPI data on tap
Inflation data will continue to dominate the economic agenda in the coming week, although the spotlight will probably fall on Chinese GDP figures as well as US retail sales. The countries reporting CPI numbers include Canada, New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom.