Silver Price News: XAG/USD justifies technical breakdown, bearish options market signals below $23.00

Silver Price (XAG/USD) stabilizes at the lowest levels in a month after falling in the last two consecutive days, making rounds to $22.70 amid the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Silver bears take a breather after justifying the bearish signals from the technical breakdown, as well as by the options markets. However, the cautious mood ahead of China inflation prods the bright metal’s further downside.
That said, the one-month risk reversal (RR) of the Silver price, a gauge of the spread between the call and put options, reverses the week-start optimism by falling to -0.125 by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
With this, the weekly RR braces for the second consecutive negative figures, at -0.075 by the press time, which in turn keeps the Silver bears hopeful.
It’s worth noting, however, that a surprise positive from China might allow the XAG/USD to lick its wounds at the multi-day low.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beneath the five-month-old rising support line, now immediate resistance, joins bearish MACD signals to direct the Silver Price toward June’s low of around $22.10.
However, an upward-sloping support line from September 2022, close to $21.85 by the press time, could challenge the XAG/USD bears afterward.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the support-turned-resistance line, around $23.10 at the latest, isn’t an open invitation to the Silver buyers as the 200-DMA surrounding $23.25 also acts as an additional upside filter.
Silver Price: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.60%
|Today daily open
|23.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.35
|Daily SMA50
|23.72
|Daily SMA100
|24.06
|Daily SMA200
|23.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.68
|Previous Daily Low
|23.07
|Previous Weekly High
|24.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.23
|Previous Monthly High
|25.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady near 0.6550 after mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is holding steady near 0.6550, as mixed Chinese inflation data failed to move the needle around the Australian Dollar. The downside in the pair remains cushioned by a broadly subdued US Dollar.
EUR/USD licks banks, Italy inflicted wounds near 1.0950 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.0960 as bears take a breather after a two-day losing streak. The Euro pair dropped the most in a week the previous day after news from Italy joined the broad risk aversion to weigh on the major currency pair.
Gold appears fragile near $1,925 key support amid China, inflation woes
Gold price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in a month, poking an upward-sloping support line from February around $1,925. The yellow metal justifies the firmer US Dollar and the market’s fresh fears emanating from the banking and real estate sector.
Pepe price rises 10% as $470 million in market capitalization comes in, but a 5% crash may be imminent
Pepe price turned bullish during the afternoon of the US session, recording a surge that had not been seen in a while. The rally comes despite the lack of activity on the meme coin’s social media network, raising eyebrows about what may have sparked the surge.
Markets slide on China concerns, while Italy whacks the banks
European markets have seen sharp falls on Tuesday after the latest China trade numbers for July showed further weakness on both imports and exports. There was little to cheer in today’s numbers with exports sliding by -14.5%, the worst number since the pandemic.