Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD's rally stalled at the 200-DMA around $25.10, hovers around $24.80

- XAG/USD upward move, stalled around the 200-DMA, retreats $0.30, to $24.89.
- XAG/USD extends its slump to two days driven by broad US dollar strength across the board.
- Higher US bond yields weighed on the non-yielding metal.
Silver (XAG/USD) struggled at the 200-DMA around $25.10, slides below $25.00 for the first time in three days, down some 1.20%, trading at $24.80 during the New York session at the time of writing. The market mood is upbeat in the financial markets, spurred by good US macroeconomic data that produced a rally in US stocks. Further, the 10-year Treasury yield is barely flat in the US bond market, up one basis point sitting at 1.628%.
In the New York session, the US Retail Sales for October increased by 1.7%, more than the 1.4% foreseen by analysts, smashing the 0.8% September’s number. Excluding Autos, retail sales for the same period expanded at the same pace that the headline, 1.7%, higher than the 1% estimated.
It is the most significant jump in retail sales since March 2021 figures. Though it is worth noting that the figures are not adjusted for inflation, reflecting price adjustments passed to the consumer.
Moving back to XAG/USD, in the Asian Pacific session, the white metal remained subdued in a narrow trading range within the $25.00-25 area. However, once US economic data crossed the wires, the white-metal seesawed between the high and the low of the day at that time, finally settling below Monday’s low around $24.80.
Furthermore, broad US dollar strength across the board has weighed on the non-yielding metal, with the US Dollar Index advancing some 0.30% in the day, sitting at 95.80, acting as a headwind for silver.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Silver is approaching the mid-line of Andrew Pitchfork’s indicator in the daily chart, around the October 22 high at $24.83. Further, that support area, which was previous resistance, was unsuccessfully tested three consecutive days, meaning that XAG/USD buyers could view the opportunity to open fresh bets against the US Dollar.
However, in the outcome of breaking below the abovementioned support, the following support would be $24.50, followed by the 100-day moving average at $24.14.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.80
|Today Daily Change
|-0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.20
|Today daily open
|25.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.27
|Daily SMA50
|23.47
|Daily SMA100
|24.15
|Daily SMA200
|25.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.38
|Previous Daily Low
|24.91
|Previous Weekly High
|25.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.03
|Previous Monthly High
|24.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
