Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD struggles at $26.00, retraces to $25.60s on US dollar strength

- Silver reverses early gains and trades down some 0.37%.
- Geopolitical concerns between Russia and Ukraine weigh on market mood.
- XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Upward biased though failure to record a daily close above $26.00 would keep silver in consolidation.
Silver (XAG/USD) reached a YTD high around $26.14 earlier in the day, but it retreated and sits around $25.60s amid a risk-aversion trading environment. The risk-off tone was spurred by no advance in ceasefire or peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as hostilities remain. At $25.59, XAG/USD reflects the US dollar strength across the board.
Russia-Ukraine update
A Ukrainian negotiator reported that limited progress was made on negotiating a ceasefire in the third round of talks. Russia and Ukraine agreed to meet again. In the meantime, the US is set to impose a ban on oil imports into the US. However, European countries on this occasion would not take part in the sanctions due to their dependence on Russian crude.
In addition, global equity markets extend losses at the beginning of the week, portraying investors’ risk aversion. In the bond market, US Treasury yields have risen as of late, with the rate for the 10-year benchmark note up two basis points, sitting at 1.741%, weighing on the non-yielding metal.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
XAG/USD is upward biased, but failure to reclaim the $26.00 level for the second time in the last eight months (August 4, 2021 high at $26.00) would expose November 16, 2021, resistance/support at $25.40. Also worth noting is that Monday’s price action threatens to form a spinning top, meaning that consolidation could take place around the $25.00-$26.00 areas as XAG/USD traders wait for a fresh catalyst.
Resistance – Support levels
XAG/USD’s first resistance would be the $26.00 mark. Breach of the latter would expose $26.14, followed by July 16, 2021, high at $26.45, and then July 5, 2021, at $26.77. On the flip side, XAG/USD’s first support would be November 16, 2021, resistance-turned-support at $25.40. Once cleared, the next floor level would be $25.00, followed by January 20 resistance-turned-support at $24.70.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|25.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|25.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.1
|Daily SMA50
|23.47
|Daily SMA100
|23.48
|Daily SMA200
|24.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.74
|Previous Daily Low
|25.05
|Previous Weekly High
|25.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.1
|Previous Monthly High
|25.62
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26.56
