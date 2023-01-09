- Silver price failed to gain traction, even though the US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields dropped.
- Latest US jobs data flashing that wages are aiming lower keeps traders hopeful for a Fed pivot.
- Silver Price Analysis: Bears mounted around $24.00, dragging prices towards the 20-DMA.
Silver price stumbles as Wall Street entered its last hour of trading on Monday after hitting a daily high of $24.09 but retraced those gains, albeit market sentiment remains positive as shown by US equities trading with solid gains. Therefore, the US Dollar (USD) weakened, bolstering dollar-denominated commodities. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $23.64, below its opening price by 0.64%.
Silver failed to capitalize on a soft US Dollar
Optimism surrounds worldwide investors as most global equity indices edged higher. China’s reopening and last week’s mixed economic data from the United States (US) were some of the reasons that weighed on the greenback, alongside growing speculations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might pivot.
Last week’s employment data showed the US labor market resilient, adding more jobs than estimated. Still, the data spotlight was Average Hourly Earnings, which dropped to 4.6% YoY, below the previous month’s 5%. That eased some of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) pressures to curb inflation and even opened the door for a 25 bp rate increase for February 1, as shown by the swaps market.
Therefore, traders are repricing a less hawkish Fed, as shown by the US bond market. The US 10-year Treasury bond rate yields 3.53%, losing three and a half bps, undermining the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which measures the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, edges lower by 0.71%, down at 103.171.
Silver Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, XAG/USD remains upward biased, with prices trending above the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which remain as a support level. Last Friday’s price action formed a bullish engulfing candle pattern, which is usually a bullish pattern. However, XAG/USD failure to hold to its gains above Friday’s $23.90 daily high, and oscillators aimed lower capped silver rally.
Therefore, the XAG/USD first support would be the 20- day EMA at 23.48. Break below will expose the last week’s low of $23.12, followed by the $23.00 figure.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|23.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.68
|Daily SMA50
|22.31
|Daily SMA100
|20.71
|Daily SMA200
|21.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.91
|Previous Daily Low
|23.2
|Previous Weekly High
|24.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.12
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
