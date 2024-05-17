Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises toward $30.00 after higher US Jobless Claims

Silver price appreciated as higher Initial Jobless Claims contributed to the expectations of the Fed reducing rates in September.

Fed officials suggested prolonging of higher rates as pricing pressure persists in the US economy.

The US Dollar gains ground as the Fed adopts a cautious stance regarding the potential rate cuts in 2024.

Silver price retraces its recent losses registered on Thursday, trading around $29.70 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Friday. The price of the grey metal as investors turn cautious following the higher-than-expected Initial Jobless Claims released by the US Department of Labor on Thursday. This has contributed to the dovish expectations of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) delivering a rate cut in September.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose to 222,000 for the week ending May 10, surpassing the market consensus of 220,000 but below the previous week's figure of 232,000.

On Thursday, Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic emphasized the need for patience with interest rates, noting that substantial pricing pressure persists in the US economy. Additionally, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester indicated that it might take longer than anticipated to confidently ascertain the inflation trajectory, suggesting that the Fed should maintain its restrictive stance for an extended period.

In the absence of top-tier economic data from the US docket, market participants will likely observe Fedspeak for insights into the future direction of the Fed's monetary policy. Later on Friday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly are scheduled to speak, potentially providing valuable hints.