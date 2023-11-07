Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD refreshes weekly low to near $22.50 ahead of Fed speeches

- Silver price has refreshed weekly low near $22.50 as the status of Middle East tensions remains unchanged.
- The appeal for the risk-sensitive assets diminished as investors awaited Powell’s speech.
- Silver price demonstrates a sideways performance in a range of $22.45-23.70.
Silver price (XAG/USD) prints a fresh weekly low near $22.50 amid caution ahead of speeches from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers this week. The white metal faces a sell-off amid sustained buying in the US Dollar amid caution that resilience in the US economy could force policymakers to lean towards raising interest rates further.
S&P500 futures generated some losses in the European session. The appeal for the risk-sensitive assets diminished as investors await the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which is scheduled for Wednesday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) recovered sharply from 105.00 as Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said Monday that the US economy has proved to be resilient despite elevated interest rates but the central bank has a lot of work ahead to tame consumer inflation.
In addition to sustained US Dollar buying and a recovery in bond yields, the demand for bullions has faded due to an absence of further escalation in the Israel-Hamas war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his administration is open to a little pause to the ground invasion in Gaza but not to a general ceasefire.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price demonstrates a sideways performance in a range of $22.45-23.70 on a four-hour scale, signaling a sharp contraction in volatility. The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $22.85 continues to provide support to the Silver price bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that investors await a potential trigger.
Silver four-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.52
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.17
|Today daily open
|23.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.8
|Daily SMA50
|22.86
|Daily SMA100
|23.19
|Daily SMA200
|23.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.26
|Previous Daily Low
|22.99
|Previous Weekly High
|23.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.54
|Previous Monthly High
|23.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD extended its daily slide in the European session on Tuesday and declined below 1.0700. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar gather strength against its rivals and weighs on the pair as markets await comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2300 as dour mood lifts US Dollar
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and slumped below 1.2300 in the European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar recovery is underpinned by broad risk aversion, weighing negatively on the pair. Fedspeak remains on tap.
Gold price falls further as US Dollar, yields recover ahead of Powell speech
Gold price drops to a near two-week low as investors channel funds into the US Dollar and bond yields rise. Geopolitical tensions stay more or less unchanged fading the appeal of Gold.
Nearly 60% of ARB holders are underwater despite 50% rally in Arbitrum price, why?
Arbitrum (ARB) price has shot up 50% since mid-October 2023 and shows signs of exhaustion. While an extension of the upswing is likely, a minor pullback could be around the corner.
MULN soars over 36% to close out Tuesday
Mullen Automotive stock is still reeling from October 19 announcement that it seeks to perform a reverse stock split in December. Mullen updates lawsuit against TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab and National Finance Services.