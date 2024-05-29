Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps above $32.00 amid the cautious mood

The silver price (XAG/USD) extends the rally near $32.25 during the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day amid growing industrial demand. However, investors await the US key data this week for fresh impetus. All eyes will be on the preliminary US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers for Q1 on Thursday and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) on Friday. According to the Silver Institute, total industrial demand for silver is projected to rise by 9% to 711 mn oz, driven by demand from the photovoltaic sector. Additionally, UBS analysts expect a substantial shortfall in the silver market, anticipating an undersupply of 215.3 million ounces for the year, representing 17% of world demand. This, in turn, might contribute to the white metal's upside. Furthermore, the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might boost silver prices. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war against Hamas amid international condemnation of an air strike that killed at least 45 people in Rafah on Sunday, per the BBC. On the other hand, the stronger US economic data and the hawkish messages from the Federal Reserve (Fed) might cap the further upside for the white metal. On Tuesday, Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said that the central bank should wait for significant progress on inflation before cutting interest rates, adding that he expected no more than two rate cuts in 2024. It’s worth noting that high interest rates generally diminish investor sentiment and cause a decrease in demand for silver .

