- Silver price stumbled on risk-aversion as traders turned to cash.
- Fed’s Bullard: Traders understood the Fed’s commitment to tackle inflation.
- NATO expressed that Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline attack was caused by sabotage.
Silver price slides for the second time in the week amid falling US Treasury bond yields as Fed officials’ “aggressive” tone, the Europe energy crisis, and UK’s mini-budget presented by Kwasi Kuarteng, UK’s finance minister under Liz Truss government, shifted sentiment sour. Therefore, the XAG/USD is trading at $18.81 a troy ounce, 0.40% below its opening price.
On Thursday, Fed officials led by Regional Fed Presidents, with Cleveland’s Mester and St. Louis Bullard, reiterated that the Federal Reserve is compromised to tackle inflation, even though it could trigger a recession. James Bullard said traders understood that the Fed was serious about achieving the price stability mandate and added the need for higher rates for a “longer period.”
In the meantime, Loreta Mester commented that inflation is the primary concern, added that there is no “case for slowing down,” and foresees rates to peak at around 4.6%.
At the time o typing, the San Francisco Fed Mary Daly said there’s no need to tap the US economy into a recession to curb inflation while adding that “additional interest rates are necessary and appropriate.”
In the meantime, NATO said that the leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines were caused by sabotage and noted that “NATO is committed to deter and defend against hybrid attacks,” and “any deliberate attack against Allies’ critical infrastructure would be met with a united and determined response.”
Although news of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines spurred a jump in energy prices, WTI and Brent’s crude oil sustained losses of 0.46% and 0.54%, respectively.
Aside from this, the UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss, doubled down on its tax-cut budget, saying that she was willing to take “controversial” decisions, though recent reports by the Guardian said that she would hold an emergency meeting with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Friday.
Given the fundamental backdrop, XAG/USD prices slid as traders seeking safety preferred to liquidate its positions and braced for cash. Portraying the previously mentioned, US Treasuries remained contained during the session, while the US Dollar Index registered losses of 0.69%, down at 111.040.
Silver (XAG/USD) Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|18.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.9
|Daily SMA50
|19.29
|Daily SMA100
|20.09
|Daily SMA200
|22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.98
|Previous Daily Low
|17.97
|Previous Weekly High
|19.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.77
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish steam as concerns weigh
Wall Street trimmed its recent gains and approaches weekly lows, reflecting persistent market fears. AUD/USD turned south and risks additional slides as China is set to unveil growth-related figures.
EUR/USD corrective advance extends towards 0.9800
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day, now trading a handful of pips below the next big figure. With no real reasons to buy the EUR, the movement seems more related to profit-taking.
Gold consolidating weekly gains amid broad dollar’s weakness
XAUUSD trades around $1,660, pressuring the weekly high. The metal fell to an intraday low of $1,641.46 but resumed its advance as investors keep moving away from the safe-haven currency. The market´s mood is far from optimistic.
Bitcoin price ruptures $19,000 support oblivious to ballooning BTC/GBP’s trading volume
BTC appears to be playing games with investors in move that see price action repeatedly undermined. Earlier in the week, the flagship cryptocurrency jumped to $20,200 but immediately snapped out of the northbound move to test support at $18,500.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.