Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD dwindles and cracks below the 200-DMA, after US Retail Sales

- Silver drops below the 200-day EMA, extending its losses to two straight days.
- Stronger-than-estimated Retail Sales augmented appetite for the US Dollar.
- XAG/USD Price Analysis: Turned bearish once it distanced from the 200-day EMA, eyeing the $21.00 mark.
Silver price extended its losses for the second consecutive day, putting the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) resting at $21.93 in the rear view mirror, as US economic data from the Commerce Department revealed that Retail Sales improved. The data, made a case for the US Dollar (USD) to make a comeback, pressuring Silver lower.
At the time of writing, the XAG/USD exchanges hands at $21.50 after hitting a high of $21.87.
US economic data warrants further tightening by the Federal Reserve
The XAG/USD continues to dive, weighed by the strength of the Greenback, which, underpinned by rising US Treasury bond yields, advances 0.64%, at 103.93, per the US Dollar Index. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up three and a half bps, to 3.772% - a headwind for the non-yielding metal.
US Retails Sales for January jumped by an astonishing 3.0% MoM vs. estimates of 1.8% after two consecutive months of shrinkage. The increase in sales it’s mainly attributed to a tight labor market, which continues to generate strong wage growth, while higher gasoline prices might have inflated receipts at service stations.
Of late, Industrial Production (IP) in the US remained unchanged, as reported by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), while output was weaker than foreseen, spurred by higher borrowing costs in the manufacturing sector.
Given the backdrop, the US Federal Reserve might continue to tighten monetary conditions, with markets estimating two additional rate hikes of 25 bps, which would drag the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) to the 5.00%-5.25% range.
On Tuesday, a slew of Fed policymakers commented that the Fed is not done hiking rates and emphasized what Fed Chair Powell said, that interest rates would remain “higher for longer.”
Hence, Silver prices would remain pressured, as a strong Greenback will continue to hurt the white metal. With the Federal Reserve set to cut rates until 2024, Silver could see a bounce once the Fed pauses its tightening cycle. Nevertheless, a hawkish Fed would bolster the US Dollar's prospects in the short term, weighing on Silver.
XAG/USD Technical analysis
After dropping beneath the 200-day EMA, XAG/USD might extend its fall toward the November 28 swing low at $20.87, followed by November 21 at $20.59.
A breach of those demand areas, and Silver, might head to the $20.00 psychological barrier, followed by the November monthly low of $19.42.
Backing the bearish forecast are oscillators, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remaining at bearish territory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) suggests that sellers are gathering momentum.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.60
|Today daily open
|21.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.07
|Daily SMA50
|23.42
|Daily SMA100
|21.9
|Daily SMA200
|21.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.04
|Previous Daily Low
|21.61
|Previous Weekly High
|22.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.84
|Previous Monthly High
|24.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0700
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Wednesday. With the data from the US showing that Retail Sales rose at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar continued to gather strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, tests 1.2000
GBP/USD has continued to push lower in the second half of the day and dropped below 1.2000 for the first time in a week before recovering modestly. Soft UK inflation data and the broad-based US Dollar strength weighs heavily on the pair on Wednesday.
Gold extends slide toward $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price trades deep in negative territory below $1,840 on Wednesday and remains on track to post its lowest daily close in over a month. Following the strong Retail Sales data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up around 1% on the day near 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
With US CPI behind it, Bitcoin price could thrust higher and tag $23,878
BTC is showing small signs of a little step back after a very difficult and choppy trading day on Tuesday, where it was only late in the US trading session that bulls were able to claim the upper hand and jack up the price action in Bitcoin.
Earnings rally pushes ABNB to close 9-month gap, bulls set sights on $160
ABNB stock managed to close the gap created on May 9, 2022, after the short-term rental platform disclosed a wide earnings beat in Tuesday's post-market session and raised its guidance for the year's first quarter.