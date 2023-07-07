Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD consolidates around $22.70, downside seems favored ahead of US NFP

- Silver price is oscillating around $22.70 as investors await US NFP for further guidance.
- The USD Index has surrendered its entire gains generated after the release of the upbeat US ADP Employment report.
- Silver price is struggling to show a meaningful recovery despite finding strength near the lower portion of the Rising Channel pattern.
Silver price (XAG/USD) is demonstrating back-and-forth moves around $22.70 in the early London session. The white metal is struggling to find direction as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for further guidance.
S&P500 futures are displaying a lackluster performance in Europe. The 500-US stocks basket futures are failing to show recovery, which indicates that the market sentiment is bearish. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its losses to near 103.00. The extent of the downside shows that the USD Index has surrendered its entire gains generated after the release of the upbeat US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment report.
Considering strong cues from the US ADP report, US NFP is expected to remain upbeat. Contrarily, analysts at Credit Suisse expect payroll gains to slow to 190K in June, as in our view, all evidence points to a slower, but still historically robust, rate of job gains. We expect the unemployment rate to tick lower to 3.6%, while average hourly earnings should remain at 0.3% MoM.
Further action by the Federal Reserve (Fed) will be heavily based on the release of the employment gamut. For now, an interest rate hike by the Fed in July is likely as core inflation is still stubborn due to resilient demand.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price is struggling to show a meaningful recovery despite finding strength near the lower portion of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a two-hour scale. The white metal has failed to sustain above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $23.00, which indicates that the long-term trend is bearish.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Silver two-hour chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|22.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.2
|Daily SMA50
|23.78
|Daily SMA100
|23.39
|Daily SMA200
|22.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.26
|Previous Daily Low
|22.52
|Previous Weekly High
|23.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.28
|Previous Monthly High
|24.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.11
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
