- Silver reached a fresh two-week high at around $25.37 but fell on high US bond yields.
- Geopolitics, Fed tightening, and China’s PMIs showing its economy might slow dampen the market mood.
- Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): The white metal is upward biased and would aim towards $26.00 if XAG bulls reclaim $25.00.
Silver (XAG/USD) is gaining on Monday as the New York session progresses, but off highs after reaching a $25.37 daily high, pushing below the $25.00 mark on surging US Treasury yields amidst a negative market sentiment. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $24.99, up some 0.91%.
Falling US equity indices portray the abovementioned market sentiment. Factors like the Fed tightening monetary policy conditions amidst an elevating inflation environment weigh on market sentiment. The Russo-Ukraine tussles extending for the seventh-consecutive week and China’s Covid-19 outbreak in the second-largest economy keep investors on their toes.
US 20-year yield breaks the 3% threshold
Higher US Treasury yields put a lid on the white-metal rise. The 20-year US Treasury yield rose above the 3% threshold, while the US 10-year benchmark note sits at 2.780%, up to seven and a half basis points, a tailwind for the buck.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, is barely flat at 99.929, but it was above the 100.000 mark.
The US economic docket is absent on Monday, but on Tuesday, inflationary figures for March are expected to uptick, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising towards 8.4%. Meanwhile, the so-called core CPI, which excludes volatile items, is estimated to increase by 6.6%.
Silver Price Forecast (XAG/USD): Technical outlook
XAG/USD remains upward biased, as shown by the daily chart. The daily moving averages (DMAs) below the spot price confirm the previously mentioned. The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 53.52 is aiming higher, cementing the uptrend.
That said, XAG/USD’s first resistance would be $25.00. a breach of the latter would expose the March 31 swing high at $25.09, followed by March 24 pivot high at 25.85, and then the $26.00 mark.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.99
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.91
|Today daily open
|24.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|24.91
|Daily SMA50
|24.45
|Daily SMA100
|23.68
|Daily SMA200
|23.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.81
|Previous Daily Low
|24.38
|Previous Weekly High
|24.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|24.13
|Previous Monthly High
|26.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|24.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.08
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
