- Silver remains trading at around $23.80s ahead of the Federal Reserve's last monetary policy meeting of 2022.
- Last Tuesday’s softer inflation CPI in the US paved the way for 50 bps rate hikes.
- Most analysts estimate that the Fed will raise rates by 50 bps.
Silver price is trading with solid gains as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision on Wednesday, following the release of softer-than-expected inflation data in the United States (US). Therefore, most analysts expect the US central bank to adjust the tightening size, though the rates’ peak remains unknown. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $23.85, above its opening by 0.64%.
Sentiment remains upbeat, as shown by US stocks climbing ahead of the Fed’s decision. The main spotlight in the economic calendar is the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision, with analysts estimating a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed. The CME FedWatch Tool portrays odds for a 50 bps are at 82% vs. 18% chances of a 75 bps increase.
During a speech on November 30, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that interest-rate hikes in a smaller size might be “appropriate,” adding that it could happen as soon as the December meeting. Therefore, traders began to repriced in a less hawkish Fed, although Powell pushed back against a Fed pivot, stating that “the timing of that moderation is far less significant than the questions of how much further we will need to raise rates to control inflation, and the length of time it will be necessary to hold policy at a restrictive level.”
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six currencies, stumbles 0.26%, down at 103.734, following a softer-than-estimated US inflation data on Tuesday.
The US Department of Labor revealed that November’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose less than the 7.3% YoY expected to 7.1%. The so-called core CPI for the same period, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, printed 6.0% vs. 6.3% estimates. The reaction to the data sent the S&P 500 rallying to fresh three-month highs.
Money market futures seem to indicate an upcoming rise in the Federal Funds rate, making it peak at 5.01%. Eurodollar futures portrayed traders speculating that the Federal Reserve would make its first rate cut of around 20 bps by September 2023.
Silver (XAG/USD) Price Analysis: Technical outlook
XAG/USD remains upward biased and rallied above $24.00, on traders speculating that the Federal Reserve might not be as aggressive as inflation continues to slow down. Silver’s rally stalled at around $24.00 per troy ounce as traders brace for the US central bank decision. It should be said that a dovish statement could pave the way above $24.00, exacerbating a rally toward $25.00. Otherwise, a hawkish-than-expected reaction could send the white metal sliding below $23.00, ahead of a fall below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $22.38.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.