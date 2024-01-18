Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD advances modestly on mixed US housing and jobs data

- Silver prices rise 0.50% supported by a softer USD and positive Wall Street performance.
- XAG/USD’s trajectory influenced by US economic data, including strong Jobless Claims and mixed housing data.
- Market risk sentiment, shaped by Middle East geopolitical concerns, including Israel-Hamas tensions, impacts Silver prices.
Silver’s advance in the mid-North American session on Thursday, sponsored by US Treasury yields, stands steady, while the Greenback (USD) posts decent gains as revealed by the US Dollar Index (DXY). Therefore, the XAG/USD exchanges hands at $22.62 after bottoming around $22.43, up 0.38%.
XAG/USD’s clings to decent gains on geopolitical risks, amid mixed US data
Market sentiment turned positive as Wall Street registered solid gains, between 0.20% and 0.75%, except for the Dow Jones, tumbling 0.23%. US Treasury bond yields, in the short end of the curve, remain unchanged, while the belly and the long-end post gains of between four to six basis points, capping Silver’s advance.
On the data front, unemployment claims revealed by the US Department of Labor added to strong retail sales posted in December, while industrial production recovered after back-to-back months of contraction and stagnation. Initial Jobless Claims for the last week rose by 187K, below forecast and previous month’s data.
US Housing Starts slid from 1.525 million to 1.46 in December, a -4.3% contraction. Contrarily, Binding Permits rose 1.9% or 1.495 million, compared with November’s 1.467 million, and exceeded forecasts of 1.48 million.
In the meantime, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized that he’s open to rate cuts if inflation drops faster than expected. He commented that monetary policy could start in July “if there’s convincing evidence inflation is slowing faster.”
Given the fundamental backdrop, Silver could likely remain underpinned by a soft US Dollar. That, along with geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, with the conflict of Israel-Hamas spurring a crisis that had spread into the Red Sea, involving Houthis and an alliance between the US and the UK.
XAG/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Silver’s daily chart portrays the grey metal neutral-downward biased, following the formation of a ‘death-cross,’ with the 50-day moving average (DMA) crossing below the 200-DMA, which could exacerbate further losses in the near term. The next demand zone on the downside would be the $22.00 figure ahead of the November 13 low of $21.88. On the upside, if XAG/USD buyers push prices above the $23.00 mark, that could pave the way to challenge the 200-DMA at $23.55.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|22.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.46
|Daily SMA50
|23.67
|Daily SMA100
|23.22
|Daily SMA200
|23.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.95
|Previous Daily Low
|22.51
|Previous Weekly High
|23.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.48
|Previous Monthly High
|25.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
