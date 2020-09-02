Silver Price Analysis: XAU/USD finds intraday support ahead of $27 per ounce

- Silver trades over 3% lower on Wednesday but the price has found some support.
- A change in trend has not been confirmed just yet but there are some bearish signals.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver has underperformed on Wednesday as the US dollar continues to mount its comeback. Over the last couple of sessions, the dollar index price has moved nearly 1% from its lows. Both gold and silver have struggled and analysts are starting to wonder if this is the start of a longer-term reversal.
Silver trades well technically and the chart below shows there is some support at USD 27 per troy ounce. The green level shows that the price has tested the level many times and it has reacted like a magnet in recent times. If the level dows break the next support zone is at the red level near USD 26.11 per troy ounce. Beyond that, there is also a black downward sloping trendline that could stem the losses.
The indicators are bearish at the moment. The MACD histogram is red and the signal lines look to be crossing the midpoint. The Relative Strength Index is edging toward the oversold area but a bullish failure swing is setting up. This is when the price makes a higher low wave but the indicator makes a lower low wave.
Longer-term the trend is still bullish and this could just be a small blip. If the USD 26 per ounce support level breaks there could be a small suggestion the trend could change to the downside but for now, buying dips is still the philosophy and if the green level holds this could re-enforce the view.
Additional levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|27.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.09
|Today daily open
|28.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27.25
|Daily SMA50
|23.16
|Daily SMA100
|19.84
|Daily SMA200
|18.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.9
|Previous Daily Low
|27.57
|Previous Weekly High
|27.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|26.06
|Previous Monthly High
|29.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|26.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
