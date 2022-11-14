- Silver reverses an intraday dip to the $21.30 area, though lacks follow-through buying.
- Repeated failures to capitalize on the move beyond 200 DMA warrants caution for bulls.
- A convincing break below the $21.00 mark will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
Silver attracts some dip-buying near the $21.30 region on Monday and hits a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session. The white metal is currently placed around the $21.65-$21.70 area, though remains below a five-month high touched on Friday.
Looking at the broader picture, the XAGUSD, so far, has been struggling to capitalize on its positive move beyond the very important 200-day SMA. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
From current levels, the multi-month high, around the $22.05 region, could act as an immediate hurdle. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the $22.45-$22.50 supply zone, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.
The XAGUSD might then accelerate the momentum towards the $23.00 mark and eventually climb to the May swing high, around the $23.25-$23.30 area. Given that RSI on the daily chart is on the verge of breaking into the overbought zone, the latter should act as a tough nut to crack for bulls.
On the flip side, the daily low, around the $21.35 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $21.00 mark, which should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
A convincing break below could trigger some technical selling and drag the XAGUSD to the $20.40 support zone. Failure to defend the said support levels might negate the near-term positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.
Silver daily chart
Key levels to watch
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|21.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|21.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.79
|Daily SMA50
|19.48
|Daily SMA100
|19.47
|Daily SMA200
|21.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.06
|Previous Daily Low
|21.28
|Previous Weekly High
|22.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.39
|Previous Monthly High
|21.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|21.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|21.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.85
