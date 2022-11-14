Silver reverses an intraday dip to the $21.30 area, though lacks follow-through buying.

Repeated failures to capitalize on the move beyond 200 DMA warrants caution for bulls.

A convincing break below the $21.00 mark will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.

Silver attracts some dip-buying near the $21.30 region on Monday and hits a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session. The white metal is currently placed around the $21.65-$21.70 area, though remains below a five-month high touched on Friday.

Looking at the broader picture, the XAGUSD, so far, has been struggling to capitalize on its positive move beyond the very important 200-day SMA. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

From current levels, the multi-month high, around the $22.05 region, could act as an immediate hurdle. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the $22.45-$22.50 supply zone, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and pave the way for additional gains.

The XAGUSD might then accelerate the momentum towards the $23.00 mark and eventually climb to the May swing high, around the $23.25-$23.30 area. Given that RSI on the daily chart is on the verge of breaking into the overbought zone, the latter should act as a tough nut to crack for bulls.

On the flip side, the daily low, around the $21.35 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the $21.00 mark, which should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.

A convincing break below could trigger some technical selling and drag the XAGUSD to the $20.40 support zone. Failure to defend the said support levels might negate the near-term positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.

Silver daily chart

Key levels to watch